GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are working to find the person who shot two females inside an apartment. The shooting happened late Tuesday night.
According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, officers responded to a shooting call at Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.
When officers arrived, they found two females suffering from a gunshot wound.
One of the victims died from her injuries and the other was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not released the victim's ages or names.
Detectives have not indicated the motive for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
