Covid-19 Signage - New York
Michael Lee

FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities reported Friday that two Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s offices will close temporarily due to the pandemic. 

Pryor Street and Greenbriar offices will be closed until further notice. 

According to county officials, the closures are in response to the county returning to Phase One opening protocol to ensure the safety and health of citizens using the services of the Tax Commissioner as well as county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand said he plans to add additional resources at the following tax offices during the closures:

Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road

11575 Maxwell Rd, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Rd NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Rd, Suite 114

Atlanta, GA 30349

The Pryor Street office's customer service kiosk will remain accessible to the public for tag renewals and a dropbox will also be available at the Government Center location to handle some requests.

