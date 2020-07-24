FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities reported Friday that two Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s offices will close temporarily due to the pandemic.
Pryor Street and Greenbriar offices will be closed until further notice.
According to county officials, the closures are in response to the county returning to Phase One opening protocol to ensure the safety and health of citizens using the services of the Tax Commissioner as well as county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand said he plans to add additional resources at the following tax offices during the closures:
Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road
11575 Maxwell Rd, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Rd, Suite 114
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Pryor Street office's customer service kiosk will remain accessible to the public for tag renewals and a dropbox will also be available at the Government Center location to handle some requests.
