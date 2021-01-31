Two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were terminated for not following jail protocols.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, deputies Christina Cobb and Emmalamecca Long were fired on January 26 after an internal investigation showed their failure allowed a “male and female inmate to engage in a consensual sexual encounter.”
The alleged incident took place at the jail on July 23, 2020.
After the jail’s leadership found out about the reported act, the case was turned over to the Office of Professional Standards for investigation.
“Deputy Long’s involvement was discovered in the course of the internal affairs investigation”, the sheriff stated in a press release.
Officials noted there was a delay in the investigation because some individuals involved in the case tested positive for COVID-19.
