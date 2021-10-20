ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two Georgia men have each been sentenced for trafficking and distributing drugs, which ultimately lead to the deaths of two people.
Shane Terhune, 41, plead guilty to heroine distribution charges after confessing to selling the drug to a young couple in July of 2018. A 25-year-old woman died after overdosing on that same drug. Terhune's sentence comes after Cornelius Brown, 38, plead guilty to distribution charges connected to his sale of heroin and fentanyl, which lead to the death of a man.
“The life of a young lady abruptly ended when Shane Terhune sold her a deadly dose of heroin,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to bringing to justice defendants like Terhune who pollute our streets with dangerous and deadly substances that cause immeasurable damage to our communities.”
According to investigators, Terhune met with the young couple near Route 411 in Rome come where he gave them a plastic bag containing heroin in exchange for cash. The woman died after injecting herself with heroin sold by Terhune.
In late May of 2017, Brown sold a clear plastic bag containing what investigators believe to be fentanyl to a man at a Rome gas station. He received $150 for the drugs. The man later injected the drugs he bought from Brown into himself and died.
Terhune was sentenced to 15 years, eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Brown faces a sentence of five years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
“Terhune and Brown both profited by trafficking in deadly opioids that tragically ended two lives,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “These dangerous narcotics are killing and catastrophically injuring users at unprecedented rates. This case and other recent cases demonstrate that opioid overdoses will be investigated and prosecuted as a federal priority and those who sell this poison will be held accountable for the death and suffering that it causes.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta recommends parents and children learn about the dangers of drugs here.
