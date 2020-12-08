Two good samaritans stepped up to stop two would-be carjackers in Buckhead Tuesday, risking their own lives doing so as both were shot by the suspects.
Around 12:10 p.m. Atlanta Police were dispatched to Peachtree Cleaners & Laundry on Peachtree Road after reports of two people shot on the scene.
Upon arrival, officiers found the two good samaritans, a father and son duo, both suffering from gunshot wounds to their shoulders. The two were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and were reported alert, conscious and breathing.
After further investigation, it was determined that a man had ran into the cleaners and left his vehicle running. In a matter of minutes the two suspects entered the victim's vehicle and attempted to drive off. During the incident the father and son attempted to block the suspects from leaving the parking lot and were both shot by the suspects, police told CBS46 News.
Police then located the stolen vehicle abandoned on Collier Road.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
