Two Gwinnett County teens are behind bars and face several charges including murder following multiple incidents on Easter Sunday.
Around 7 p.m. Brookhaven police responded to a person shot call at the Highland Knoll Apartments on Buford Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered 19-year-old Domingo Paco-Camacho suffering from a gunshot wound. Following life saving measures, Paco-Camacho was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, several witnesses in the area provided descriptions of the suspects involved. After further investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Jervano Johnson of Norcross at his home Sunday night.
Two days later, officers arrested 17-year-old Bre’On Corbin of Lawrenceville at his home as well. Both suspects were charged with armed robbery and felony murder and were transported to Dekalb County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
