Two men were hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a double shooting in northeast Atlanta.
Police found two men shot at the Altitude Apartments on the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. They were taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and were last listed in stable condition.
No suspect information was given and a motive has yet to be determined as it's early in the investigation.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
