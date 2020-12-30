Shooting scene in NE Atlanta
Shooting scene in NE Atlanta

Two men were hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a double shooting in northeast Atlanta.

Police found two men shot at the Altitude Apartments on the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. They were taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and were last listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was given and a motive has yet to be determined as it's early in the investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.