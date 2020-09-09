Shooting on Jonesboro Road in SE Atlanta
Shooting on Jonesboro Road in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) Two people were hospitalized following a double shooting in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The shootings happened on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road around 2:30 a.m. Few details are known but Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the torso and the other was shot in the arm. Both were taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No motive has been released and police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.

