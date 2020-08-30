MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead and two people are in custody after a verbal altercation escalated and ended with a fatal shooting on Sunday.
Police say Cierra Bell, 26, called 25-year-old Michael High and asked him to pick her up from Oglethorpe where she was gambling with 38-year-old Wendell Scott.
On the way back from Oglethorpe, Bell and High had a verbal altercation. Bell got out of the car and began to walk back to Forsyth. A few minutes later, police say Scott saw Bell walking and pulled over to ask Bell if she needed a ride.
As Bell and Scott were talking, High allegedly rear-ended Scott's vehicle. High's vehicle went off the road into the ditch. Police say High left his vehicle and walked back up to the roadway and began to aggressively approach Scott. Scott then allegedly shot High.
High died at the scene.
