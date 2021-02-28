Two people are in custody following a manhunt Sunday afternoon that shut down a Cherokee County highway.
The manhunt happened after police attempted to stop a vehicle. A chase ensued and the driver crashed into the woods on Leo Taylor Lane. When officers chased the suspects into the woods, the suspects allegedly fired on police.
Highway 5 was shut down from Howell Bridge Road to East Cherokee Drive. It is unclear if the road has reopened. Residents who live near Highway 5 and Leo Taylor Lane were urged to stay inside their homes.
CBS46 is told one of the suspects was shot by police during the capture.
