ATLANTA (CBS46) Police say an 18 year-old man was found dead in a garage after being shot in Midtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on 8th Street in Atlanta, in an area near the Downtown Connector. When police arrived on the scene, they found the unidentified man dead in the garage of a nearby home.
Witnesses told police that they saw a group of people walking in the area before gunshots rang out. Police have two people in custody in relation to the fatal shooting.
No identities have been released and a motive is unclear at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
