Two people are in custody following a manhunt that shut down a Cherokee County highway Sunday afternoon.
The manhunt happened after police attempted to stop a vehicle. At approximately 2 p.m., Cherokee 911 issued a lookout for a car that was allegedly involved in several violent crimes in two counties in Alabama.
A Ball Ground police officer spotted a silver Ford Escape on I-575 and attempted to pull the car over. Police say the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The driver crashed into the woods on Leo Taylor Lane and fled on foot behind LAT Sportswear. When officers chased the suspects into the woods, the suspects allegedly fired on police.
Additional units and the Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team was called to the scene. Several law enforcement agencies arrived to assist, including a Georgia State Patrol helicopter that spotted the suspects and confirmed they were armed.
Police say the suspects fired several rounds during a three-hour standoff. One of the suspects, 27-year-old William Kirkland, was shot by a SWAT Team member. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound. The other suspect, Jeffrey Danner, 30, of Dothan, Ala., complained of a medical issue shortly after being arrested and was taken to Northside Hospital Cherokee where is currently being treated.
Both Kirkland and Danner were charged with aggravated assault on an a police officer. Investigators say additional charges are likely.
