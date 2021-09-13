ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in northwest Atlanta sent three people to the hospital Monday evening.
Around 8:07 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bolton Road. Police say three men appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of the three were reported to be in stable condition, however, the third victim was reported to be in serious condition.
Investigators have been requested and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
CBS46 has team a headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
