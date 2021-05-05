UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- SWAT units have responded to a hotel in Union City following a double shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:01 p.m., the Union City Police Department responded to the Country Hearth Inn & Suites on Shannon Parkway after reports of a shooting. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman and male both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
In a matter of minutes, the two suspects then headed towards a LaQuinta Inn, police reported. Authorities have identified one suspect, but they are still working to identify the second suspect.
Police say the suspect is likely inside one of the rooms at the inn, however, they believe this is an isolated situation with no threat to public at this time. According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an argument that ended in a shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
#BREAKING: Police are waiting on SWAT to arrive @ La Quinta inn where a shooting suspect is inside. Investigators say the suspect shot two people at another hotel down the street then came here. The victims are being treated at Grady. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RxKIvSqtsl— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCBS46) May 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.