UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- SWAT units have responded to a hotel in Union City following a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 4:01 p.m., the Union City Police Department responded to the Country Hearth Inn & Suites on Shannon Parkway after reports of a shooting. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman and male both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

In a matter of minutes, the two suspects then headed towards a LaQuinta Inn, police reported. Authorities have identified one suspect, but they are still working to identify the second suspect.  

Police say the suspect is likely inside one of the rooms at the inn, however, they believe this is an isolated situation with no threat to public at this time. According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an argument that ended in a shooting.  

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates. 

