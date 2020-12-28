Two people were injured and one person was killed after a large grass fire broke out in DeKalb County late Sunday night.
The fire happened along Buford Highway near Clairmont Road.
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fire department said the fire happened as a result of homeless people trying to keep warm during the droppnig temperatures.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to spread so rapidly.
We are on top of breaking news. Several people are injured from a brush fire in DeKalb County. We’ll have live details on @cbs46. We go on in 2 minutes— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) December 28, 2020
