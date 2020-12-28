Fire scene
Two people were injured and one person was killed after a large grass fire broke out in DeKalb County late Sunday night.

The fire happened along Buford Highway near Clairmont Road. 

A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fire department said the fire happened as a result of homeless people trying to keep warm during the droppnig temperatures.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to spread so rapidly.

