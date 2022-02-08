MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Two drivers were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Marietta.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-75 North near Delk Road around 11:50 a.m. Troopers say a Honda Civic was traveling in the exit lane to Delk Road when it made an improper lane change to get back onto I-75 North and struck a Nissan Sentra. The impact caused the Sentra to strike a Toyota Corolla.
GSP says the Honda Civic also struck the concrete median wall, and its driver was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Nissan Sentra also suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
