The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Atlanta.
According to sources, there was an “officer needs help” call that came in just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Liquid Lounge Club on Pine Street.
Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said the shooting started after an argument between a club patron and a security guard.
Several shots were fired and an off-duty police officer fired his weapon during the mayhem.
Peek confirmed one person is dead, and the security officer was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. A third person also had minor injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations reported agents are investigating the officer involved shooting at the request of Atlanta police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.