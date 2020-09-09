ATLANTA (CBS46) One person was struck by gunfire and another injured by shrapnel during a shooting outside an Atlanta night club early Wednesday morning.
The shootings happened around 1:45 a.m. outside the Blue Flame night club on Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say the incident started as an argument inside the club between two groups of people. Security guards escorted both groups out and the shootings happened in the parking lot.
APD said when they arrived on scene they found Mathias K. Robinson, 30, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a second victim, Tareek R Whatley, 36, was injured by flying debris.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
