NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bridge collapse in Newton County killed one person and injured two Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5: 27 p.m., a portion of the access road near Frontage Road collapsed while construction workers were dismantling the bridge. The incident caused three construction workers to submerge into the Yellow River.
The collapse killed one worker and sent two others to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
