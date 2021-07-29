UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) — A large fire ripped through the Summit Apartment complex in Union City Wednesday morning, sending two people to the hospital with injuries.
The fire started around 8 a.m. at the complex located at 6350 Oakley Road in Union City. When firefighters arrived, they found building 700 engulfed in flames. Seven of the eight units in the building had people living in them and all residents were accounted for by emergency crews.
Two people did have to be transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was transported to Grady Hospital with burns, while a second person was taken to a local hospital with lacerations from broken glass and smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Red Cross was brought in to support and assist at total of 19 people who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.