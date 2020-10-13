DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say a dispute between two juveniles ended with shots fired and trips to a local hospital Tuesday night in Stone Mountain.
At this time police believe one of the male juveniles left the Wells Circle scene only to return with a gun. Both juveniles are said to be suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
