Two DeKalb County juveniles are recovering after being wounded during a DeKalb County shooting.
Police arrived to a Stone Mountain residence on the 4700 block of Brasac Drive around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police say two men -- one of which drove to the location with others in the vehicle -- were involved a dispute of some sort. At one point, an occupant of the vehicle opened fire and struck the 11 and 16-year-old.
Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time investigators have not identified the shooting.
