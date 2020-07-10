UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating four shootings within a mile of each other. All the violence happened on Roosevelt Highway in Union City Friday afternoon.
Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds while two others are listed as critical. The two surviving were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Detectives are investigating if there is any connection between the four victims.
Union City police told CBS46 News that one person was shot at the Exxon station in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Highway. While officers were working that shooting they had a second shooting call right up the street.
When officers arrived at the second scene, they discovered a person shot. Within a few minutes, police located a second shooting victim from the second crime scene. The victim had walked away and collapsed.
Officers then found a third person shot at the second crime location, that person was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Union City police said witnesses have cooperated and provided leads on possible suspects. A spokesperson said the shootings do not appear to be connected despite being within a mile of each other.
Officers are working to confirm if one of the victims is a local business owner.
Fairburn Police Department along with City of South Fulton Police Department assisted with the scene.
Stay with CBS46 News for more information as it develops.
