2 killed in Facebook Marketplace meet-up, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Facebook Market place swap took a turn for the worse when gunfire rang out.
“My grandkids said grandma get back they shooting down there” said neighbor Chenetta Wise…“It was a pow pow pow yes 6 times.”
According to police 21-year-old Casey Parten and his 24-year-old brother Tyler, came to an Athens Stonehenge subdivision to purchase a dirt bike advertised on Facebook Marketplace from 16-year-old Ashawn Adams. But something went wrong, and shots were fired.
Wise has lived in the subdivision for years now and says she has never heard anything like… calling the exchange of gunfire frightening.
Wise granddaughter yelling to her as she rolled in the driveway, “grandmother please I’m crying there’s dead bodies laying around here,” Wise said.
The 16-year-old seller, Ashawn Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, buyer Casey Parten was taken to the hospital
Dying two days later as a result of his injuries.
“You just don’t know what to do now …it’s just certain things you don’t really need to buy from people off the street because you don’t know what it is,” said Wise.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department reminding the community to put safety first when meeting strangers.
They advise meeting up at the departments “Swap Spot” parking lot located at 3035 Lexington Road indicated by green parking spaces. The parking lot has 24-hour video surveillance.
Police are encouraging the community to be in well-lit public areas, tell friends or family about your meeting and check users profile before going to meet up.
All of it to keep you and your neighbors safe.
“All of us need to get together and do better and get something done about all of this I think we should do it,” said Wise.
