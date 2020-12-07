I-85 at Chamblee-Tucker accident
A crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-85 south at Chamblee-Tucker Road in DeKalb on Monday.
 
Five of seven lanes were shut down while crews worked to clear the accident morning accident. 
 
DeKalb Police say the accident occurred around 10:56 a.m. when a vehicle and utility truck collided. At least one other vehicle and a tractor trailer were involved in the accident as a chain reaction.
 
The male driver of the utility truck was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A female driver was also pronounced dead at the scene.
 
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
 
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 
 

