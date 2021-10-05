THOMASON, Ga. (CBS46) — A small jet has crashed near Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, according to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office.
According to WRDW/WAGT, 2 people were killed in the crash. The McDuffie County Coroner's Office will provide the names after relatives have ben notified.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported a plane missing around 6:30 a.m. and deputies with the Sheriff's Office found the plane just after 7 a.m. in a field off Wrightsboro Road near the airport.
The plane was a Dassault Falcon 20 jet. FlightAware shows the operator of the plane as California-based Pak West Airlines, also known as Sierra West Airlines. The plane was reportedly on its way to the airport from Lubbock, Texas.
The airport is about 40 minutes west of Augusta. Roads are currently blocked in the area of the crash.
MAP OF THE AREA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
