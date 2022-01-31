DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people were killed Sunday during a crash on Klondike Road in DeKalb County.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 21-year-old man was driving south on Klondike when it appears he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle hit a guardrail and then a tree.
The driver and his 19-year-old male passenger were transported to a nearby hospital where they died.
The names are not being released at this time.
