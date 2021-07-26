FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Fayette County deputies arrested two men allegedly connected to an armed robbery at a QuikTrip. The reported robbery happened on July 7 at the QT located in the 1800 block of Highway 85 North.
According to deputies, police responded to the armed robbery call at 3:30 a.m. When detectives arrived, a store clerk said a man wearing a full-face mask and a blue hoodie and another man wearing a hoodie and face mask robbed her at gunpoint. There was another customer inside of the store at the time of the robbery.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
After the alleged armed robbery, the two men fled the store to a nearby parked vehicle.
“Detectives worked initial leads and arrested one of the men, James Patrick Bowman, 21, of Jonesboro, several hours after the incident,” according to a Fayette County sheriff spokesperson.
On July 23, U.S Marshals arrested a Ra’quan Hurst, 19, of Jonesboro, in connection to the armed robbery.
Both men were booked at the Fayette County Jail without bond.
