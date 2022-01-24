ATLANTA (CBS46) — More information has been released related to the 5-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet while riding in her family's vehicle in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 19.
The incident happened around 5:54 p.m. The girl's father told police he was driving near Campbellton Road and Stanton Road SW with his daughter in the backseat when their car was hit by someone firing a gun at another car. The girl was treated by the fire department and then transported to Eggleston Hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5-year-old child grazed by bullet during shooting in SW Atlanta
According to the incident report, a witness in the area gave a police officer a description of the vehicles involved, which were a white Charger and black SUV.
Another officer spotted one of the vehicles reportedly involved and began to follow. The vehicle then crashed and the two people inside jumped out and began running away.
Additional officers in the area began chasing the men on foot. The two men were finally captured after several commands were given to stop running.
The men, identified as 24-year-old Paul Hinds and 28-year-old Deontea Anderston, were placed into custody. One of the officers saw a gun being tossed during the chase and the gun was recovered. Marijana was also found on Hind.
Anderson is facing charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children 1st degree, and obstruction. Hind is facing the same charges plus possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The men were taken to the Fulton County Jail.
