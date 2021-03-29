Atlanta police announced two men are in custody after a double fatal shooting.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a “shots fired” call on February 21 in the 1900 block of Flat Shoals Road.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital, where one of the victims, Kemontae Wheeler, died from his injuries.
Atlanta police said, “after a thorough investigation, detectives identified suspects in the case.”
According to a police spokesperson, officers worked with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office to track down an arrest Antonio R. Henderson, 38, and Torri D. Crowder, also 38.
Both men were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Officers have not released a motive for the shooting.
A police spokesperson noted this case was the 19th homicide detectives have investigated in 2021.
