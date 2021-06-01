CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men are behind bars and face a slew of theft charges in Jonesboro, the Clayton County Police Department reported on Wednesday.
In the early hours of May 30, officers responded to a business on the 6000 block of Jonesboro Road following an alarm call. Upon arrival, police noticed two suspects, who were wearing ski masks, allegedly removing removing screws from the front bumper of a Toyota Corolla with a socket wrench and knife.
Police say one of the suspects was holding an umbrella to shield them from the view of cameras.
An officer then drew her taser and ordered both suspects on the ground. According to police, they both compiled without incident and were taken into custody. Police identified the suspects to be Amari Mallory and Messiah Reynolds. The two were charged with Theft by Taking, Possession of Tools for a Crime, Criminal Trespass, and Loitering and Prowling.
After further investigation, Mallory and Reynolds admitted that they had come to the location to steal the front bumper from a Toyota Corolla so that they could put it on a rental vehicle that Suspect Mallory had wrecked, police reported.
