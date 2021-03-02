The Butts County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in mid-February.
Police say 19-year-old Calvin Teotis Rozier of Hampton is wanted for alleged murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
The incident happened on the 100 block of Brooks Road in Jackson on February 16. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities reported that one person later identified as William Andrew Trawick succumbed to his injuries.
After several hours, Butts County and GBI investigators identified several individuals who were allegedly responsible for the shooting.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Watson of McDonough and 18-year-old Carey Cordell Williams of Locust Grove. Both men were charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long released the following statement regarding this case:
"The Investigation is on-going and more arrests will be made. I want to commend my Staff for quickly identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for this horrific crime. I could not be prouder of my Investigators hard work, dedication and determination in seeing that justice is served. I want to thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigations - Region 6, for their assistance in this case."
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.