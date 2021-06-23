ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two men were charged after they attempted to avoid metal detectors at Lenox Square Mall Wednesday afternoon, according to Fulton County Marshal deputies.
Security guards at the main entrance of the mall contacted deputies following the incident involving the two men. In a matter of seconds, a deputy noticed the two suspects walking towards the Macy’s entrance. When the deputy attempted to approach the two, they immediately fled the scene.
One of the suspects then ran into the Macy’s where he dumped his gun, deputies reported. The second suspect fled towards the escalators where he was caught by a second deputy.
After further investigation, authorities told CBS46 News that the two men were released on a copy of charges. The two are now facing a misdemeanor charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.