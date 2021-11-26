ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within hours of each other Thanksgiving night.
The first shooting took place at around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to calls of a person shot along New Town Circle NE. Upon arrival, police found that a man had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Less than two hours later, at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, another call for a person shot came in from Boulder Park Drive SW. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. That man was also taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related. APD homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the incidents.
The suspect(s) remain at-large.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as more information becomes available.
