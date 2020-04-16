2 men fatally show in foyer of Lawrenceville home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Questions are plenty and answers are few in a double homicide investigation in Gwinnett County.
Two Asian men were found with fatal injuries from gunshot wounds Thursday evening at a home on Racquet Club Circle. Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. after receiving a person shot call.
A male friend of at least one of the victims said he returned to the home and found the victims in the lower level of the split foyer.
At this time a motive is not known. There are no suspects at this time.
