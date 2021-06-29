HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Two men are in federal prison for possessing over 900 pounds of methamphetamine in a metro Atlanta city.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Juan Carlos Torres-Carranza and Luis Pineda-Soto were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 418.95 kilograms of methamphetamine.
On June 1, 2020, according to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations agents began conducting surveillance at a warehouse in McDonough. The next day, agents saw a semi-trailer arrive at the warehouse. A Homeland Security database indicated the trailer came from Mexico into the United States on May 20, 2020.
On June 30, 2020, Pineda-Soto and Torres-Carranza arrived at the warehouse in pickup trucks and another individual pulled up driving a car.
All three men, a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said, took bundles of drugs from the top of the trailer and placed the drugs on the ground. The process took over four hours.
The men then placed some of the drugs into their vehicles and left the warehouse.
Agents followed one of the pickup trucks and requested Clayton County police to conduct a traffic stop. Officers searched the pickup truck and found multiple black trash bags with a total of 77 bundles of drugs. The bundle of drugs weighed just over 114 pounds.
Another group of agents followed the car that left the McDonough warehouse to a home in Ellenwood. After about 10 minutes, the driver left the home.
Federal agent secured a warrant and searched the home later that day. The home was not occupied and did not have any furniture. However, in a closet near the front door, officers found 66 black bundles of methamphetamine, weighing over 113 pounds.
Moments later, federal agents searched the trailer at the McDonough warehouse. During the search, agents found 446 bundles of methamphetamine, weighing over 921 pounds.
On March 21, 2021, Carlos Torres-Carranza, 28, and Luis Pineda-Soto, 26, both of Michoacan, Mexico, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five years, three months in prison for their role in the conspiracy, followed by five years of supervised release.
Federal officials said they were both illegally present inside of the United States at the time of their crimes.
“The trafficking of large amounts of methamphetamine into and through the Northern District of Georgia continues to be a problem,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We and our law enforcement partners are using every tool available to combat this scourge, which breeds violent crime, and presents a major public health risk.”
“This is a significant amount of poison that thankfully won’t reach the streets of our communities and continue to destroy lives,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Cases like this are only possible because of the hard work and dedication of our agents, officers and law enforcement partners, and I am proud of their efforts.”
