CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting outside an apartment complex in Clayton County.
Police responded to the 600 block of Flint River Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men laying in the front yard of one of the apartments, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Clayton County Police say both men are in critical condition at a local hospital. No suspect information or motive have been released at this time.
This story will be updated.
