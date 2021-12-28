ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Monday night in northwest Atlanta.
Reports of a person shot along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW came in just after 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was alert, conscious and breathing.
Another man had also sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to a nearby fire station and then taken to the hospital for further treatment where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators are working to piece together what led up to the shooting. No arrest has been made at this time.
Stick with CBS46 as we bring you the latest on this developing story.
