ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A major accident in southwest Atlanta injured several people early Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:07 p.m. near the intersection of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street.
Two drivers were treated on the scene by Grady EMS; however, one female passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The initial investigation indicated that the driver at fault attempted to make a left turn when he slammed into the other driver who was traveling southbound, police say. Investigators say the female passenger ejected out of the vehicle as a result of the crash.
Police say they have detained the driver at fault for driving without a valid license, along with the second driver who was detained as well for separate pending charges. Authorities have not yet identified those involved in this accident at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.