ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men dead.
According to police, the shooting call came in around 2:30 a.m. in northwest Atlanta on Sunset Avenue.
Police arrived at the scene and located a man who were shot.
A man told officers two of his friends were shot up the street, and he ran to a woman’s house on Sunset Avenue to get help.
The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moments later, police located two additional men fatally shot in the street on Sunset Avenue near Lester Street.
Preliminary information from police indicated that the four men were friends, and they rode in a Lyft vehicle to a party at an Airbnb home.
The surviving victim told police when they exited the Lyft vehicle, at least two men fired multiple shots, striking three of the men.
Two men were killed and the third man was able to run to get help. The fourth man hurt his hand during the shooting.
All of the victims are between 18-22-years-old.
Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.