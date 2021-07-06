ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking the public's help identifying two people suspected of theft at an Athens grocery store on June 29.
Police say the pair followed a female shopper around the store, and when she stepped away from her cart, one of suspects reached into her purse and took her wallet.
In a matter of minutes, the two then headed to a nearby nearby business and used the victim’s stolen cards to purchase more than $4,000 in gift cards.
Police believe the two also used the same tactics earlier in the day to steal a wallet from a Lawrenceville grocery shopper.
“It’s important for shoppers to be aware of their surroundings,” said ACCPD Detective Nathaniel Franco.
“These subjects were patient and waited until the victim turned her back to her grocery cart and left her purse open and unattended," Detective Franco added.
If anyone has any information about the identity of these subjects or knows of their involvement in similar crimes in other jurisdictions, please contact Detective Franco at 762-400-7100 or Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com.
