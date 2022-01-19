MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people are in police custody after an early morning standoff in Marietta.
It happened on Birney Street just off North Marietta Parkway. A woman who told CBS46 she lives in the house where an attempted burglary was taking place, quickly found a SWAT team swarming her home as the burglar refused to leave the residence.
Marietta police say a neighbor called after seeing two men crawl through a window and enter the home. Responding officers saw that someone was in the house but were not able to get the men out, so SWAT was called to assist. The men surrendered shortly after 4:30 a.m. marking an end to the brief standoff.
The men were later identified as 53-year-old Travis Copeland and 47-year-old Darrell Ballard. They now face burglary and obstruction charges. Copeland also had an outstanding warrant for felony drug charges.
Details remain limited at this time. An investigation remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.