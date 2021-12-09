RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Riverdale police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two men accused of committing an armed robbery at a Clayton County Waffle House along Highway 85.
According to police, both men approached the counter of the restaurant demanding money from an employee. One of them men reportedly pulled out a pistol while the other jumped the counter and snatched money out of the register. Both men fled the scene on foot toward Denham Street. The incident was captured on the establishment's video surveillance camera.
The first man is described as being about 5-foot-7-inches or 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing anywhere from 150 to 160 pounds. He is believed to be in his 20s and has a slim build. Video surveillance shows him wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black Nike high-top shoes and a black ski mask.
The second man is described as being 5-foot-8-inches tall to 5-foot-10-inches all, weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He is also believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black mask, black shoes and jeans.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or have information relating to this incident, call 9-1-1 or contact Riverdale police at 770-909-5430.
