ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department needs your help identifying two men suspected of damaging a local business and theft.
On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance footage of the two unknown men at the business on Lee Street on Saturday, September 11.
An employee told officers that the pair entered the business and destroyed a coin machine with a sledgehammer. In a matter of seconds, the two allegedly removed the cash box from inside the machine then fled the scene in a dark grey Malibu. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
