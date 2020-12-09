Two newly-elected sheriffs have tested positive for the coronavirus following a trip to sheriff's school in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
A total of 36 sheriff-elects from across the state were exposed to the virus, however only Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Labat, and Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens have received positive results. Those who were exposed, and tested positive, are currently under quarantine.
Labat, Owens, and DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Melody Maddox issued the following joint statement:
“While away at sheriff’s school in Pine Mountain, Georgia with 36 recently elected sheriffs across the state, we were made aware individuals were in contact with the coronavirus. We have all taken COVID-19 tests, and Sheriff-elect Labat and Sheriff-elect Owens received positive test results. Others are awaiting their results. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have returned to quarantine in our individual homes. In the future, we respectfully request that the Association require individuals to have tested negative for the virus before attending GSA events.
We urge all Georgians to follow the advice of our dedicated healthcare workers and to wear masks and socially distance. While the vaccine is forthcoming, the pandemic is not over yet and we must all remain diligent to ensure the safety of our communities.”
