FULTON COUNTY (CBS46)—Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts pushed to have county funds deposited into minority-owned banks.
It appears his wish came true.
Chairman Pitts and others will hold a presentation delivering a jumbo check for $10 million to two minority-owned banks with branches in metro Atlanta.
Pitts sponsored the resolution on June 2, and it passed with the support of all Fulton County Board Commissioners. The $10 million came from federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan
According to Pitts, some minority borrowers may have a hard time borrowing from traditional banks. The minority-owned banks receiving the funds, Loyal Trust Bank and Unity National Bank, are institutions that are more likely to provide loans to minority borrowers, Pitts said.
Unity National Bank is an African-American-owned financial institution, and Loyal Trust Bank is an Asian-owned bank.
According to its website, Unity National Bank has a branch on Peachtree Street in Atlanta, and a branch in Houston and Missouri City. It is based out of Texas.
Loyal Trust Bank's main branch is in Johns Creek on Medlock Bridge Road.
Each bank will receive $5 million.
