ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two additional officers have been fired by Atlanta Police for their roles in the tasing of two college students during protests in Atlanta.

The names of the latest two officers fired by Atlanta Police are Officers Lonnie Hood and Armond Jones. Previously, investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner were fired for their role in the incident that was captured on live television by CBS46 cameras. Streeter and Gardner had 16 and 22 years experience, respectively, when they were fired for their role in the incident.

The incident seen live on CBS46 happened when Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, were taken into custody after the 9 p.m. curfew went into effect on the second night of the protests. Young is a student at Morehouse College, and Pilgrim attends Spelman College.

Young and Pilgrim were leaving the protest at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in a car at the time. The CBS46 video shows officers opening the passenger side door, then smashing the driver's side window as they deployed stun guns on both occupants.

Pilgrim was detained and later released at the scene without charges. Young was initially charged with fleeing the scene and driving with an expired license, but the mayor later ordered those charges to be dropped.

