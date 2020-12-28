The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into its 94th officer-involved shooting as the year comes to a close. The agency says two officers fired their weapons while attempting to serve a warrant over the weekend in Douglasville.
Officers with the Douglassville Police were called to a domestic disturbance Sunday around 10:28 p.m. on the 6700 block of Clark Street. At the residence officers encountered the woman who called police, as well as a man identified as Markus Alan Taylor. Taylor is accused of causing damage inside the residence.
Officers addressed the situation and left the residence, but soon after realized that Taylor, 36, had multiple outstanding arrest warrants. At 11:16 p.m. officers returned to the residence to arrest Taylor.
Officers say Taylor refused the comply with their commands during the attempted arrest. As a result, both officers fired their weapons, striking Taylor while in a bedroom.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident. Douglas County Police requested the GBI's assistance Monday afternoon.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.