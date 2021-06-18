COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people along with their dog were rescued after they had fallen out of their boat on a Cobb County river, authorities say.
Around 4:05 p.m., the Cobb County Fire Department rescued two teens and their dog out of a river near the 4000 block of Paces Ferry Road. Authorities reported that bystanders were also helping in the rescue.
Luckily, no one or their dog was injured during this incident.
