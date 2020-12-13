A police pursuit Saturday evening ended in a multiple vehicle crash and the arrest of two people in Monroe County.
The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was occupied by two people. However, the driver of the motorcycle did not stop and that's when the chase began.
The pursuit continued through Monroe County into Bibb County where Georgia State Patrol and Monroe County Deputies attempted to “box” the motorcycle in, which resulted in a multiple vehicle accident, authorities told CBS46 News.
According to investigators, one State Trooper and two Monroe County Deputies were transported to Navicent for minor non-life threatening injuries.
Police identified the driver of the motorcycle to be John Terrell Johnson and his passenger to be Tosha Kidd. Johnson was transported to Monroe County Jail and Kidd was transported to Monroe County Hospital for treatment.
Officers seized three kilos of methamphetamine and a stolen gun.
Both Johnson and Kidd were charged with Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Felony fleeing and attempting to allude, multiple traffic violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property-firearm, and more charges may be pending.
Officials also contacted the DEA, as Johnson is currently out on bond for similar charges in Monroe County, and they have begun an investigation.
According to authorities, felony charges may be pending from them, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol may also have pending charges.
